Ceci N'est Pas une Fire Extinguisher

extinguisher_lighter.jpgBeware the treachery of images, because things aren't always as they appear to be. That's certainly the case with this fire extinguisher, whose purpose is to accomplish just the opposite. Push down on its little lever, and it'll fire up that stogie, pipe, cig or blunt. The hose part actually has a little LED inside to light your path or check your companion for redeye.

Add that to the pantheon of oxymorons, including jumbo shrimp, military intelligence, criminal law, the Mini Cooper XXL and now a fire extinguisher lighter, which is available now in Japan for 580 yen ($4.88). â€“ Charlie White

Lighter Looks Like A Fire Extinguisher [Tokyomango]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

