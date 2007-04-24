Ceci N'est Pas une Fire Extinguisher

Beware the treachery of images, because things aren't always as they appear to be. That's certainly the case with this fire extinguisher, whose purpose is to accomplish just the opposite. Push down on its little lever, and it'll fire up that stogie, pipe, cig or blunt. The hose part actually has a little LED inside to light your path or check your companion for redeye.

Add that to the pantheon of oxymorons, including jumbo shrimp, military intelligence, criminal law, the Mini Cooper XXL and now a fire extinguisher lighter, which is available now in Japan for 580 yen ($4.88).

Lighter Looks Like A Fire Extinguisher [Tokyomango]