Cat Cocoon: Another Crazy-Expensive Toy for Your Cat to Ignore

cat_cocoon_triptych.jpgEither your cat will go nuts for this Cat Cocoon or will completely ignore it altogether. But its cardboard box-like corrugated material looks just right for sinking a claw or two into, and if I were a cat, I would certainly dig this thing with its variously sized peepholes.

But I'm a dawg, and don't feel like paying $249.99 for a glorified cardboard box. But that's just me. Check out larger versions of these shots of the kitty playing in this beehive-shaped oddity, after the jump.

cat_cocoon_detail.jpg
Amazing: 250 bucks for a cat toy? Not surprising, in a land where most cats live better lives with more food and luxuries than a large percentage of the developing world. â€“ Charlie White

