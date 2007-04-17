Carb Counter Calculates Your Guilt, Shame

Nothing ruins the fun of eating like breaking your delicious sandwich down into a bunch of depressing statistics, but I guess that's what you've gotta do if you want to work off that unattractive World-of-Warcraft gut you developed over the past couple years. With that in mind, the Carb counter will make sure you always view mealtime with a sense of dread and guilt. Keep track of your carb, calorie and water (?) intake meticulously, making sure you know just how bad that Chipolte burrito is for you.

