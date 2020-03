We're not sure how accurate this study is, but the Swedish Defense Research Agency has found out that using your GPS unit near a computer with a CPU clocked at 1.7GHz or above can cause your GPS to malfunction. In some cases, the GPS unit failed completely. Most people wouldn't have a PC next to their GPS to begin with (unless you got a car-puter or a laptop handy), but any of you guys experience anything remotely close?

Your PC Could Knock Your GPS Out [Tech.co.uk via Navigadget]