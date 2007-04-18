California to Tag Gang Members with GPS

San Bernardino Country wants to start a new program that would tag gang members with GPS locators upon release from prison. They say that this would help tackle the on-going issue of gang violence, but it seems a little too Big Brother to me. I'm all about trying to prevent violence, but how about rehabilitation while they're in prison, rather than waiting until they are out so they can easily be busted again with GPS? It also reminds me of the fact that my mom wants to tag her prized rag-doll cat with a similar thing in case he runs away, except the cat is a lot more fluffy and cuddly than a gang-banger (maybe).

