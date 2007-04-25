Cable Spelunker Solves iPod Wire Problem by Just Hanging Around

Had enough of those bothersome iPod cables getting in your way? This little black silicone spelunker is hanging around and here to help. He'll keep everything in order for you while you're wearing your iPod, letting you wrap all that excess "rope" around his waist. Then, he doesn't mind being tied up with all that wiring when your iPod's at rest.

Until the iPod's voluminous wires can finally be completely eliminated, this might be a practical solution to that spaghetti bowlful of cable cascading down your torso.

Silicone Man For Wrapping iPod Cords [TokyoMango]