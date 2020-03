And that, by my calculations, works out at 89¢ per picture, which is, effectively, 89¢ per keychain if, like me, you think that new photo = new keychain (well, it works for me.) Cheap as chips, don't you think? There's a 1.4-inch screen and 8MB of internal flash memory and it works from a built-in, rechargeable battery. Like I said, $50.

Product Page [SkyMall]