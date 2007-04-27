Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Thursday Night Highlights

Here's the best of the best from overnight. So you can get back to work faster... yeah, because that's exactly what you're going to do, right?

Anti-static keychain.
Of all the gadgety keychains, this is the one I'd actually use. But I'm a static wuss.

This time 8800 GTX takes the crown.
The graphics card war is never black and white. Here NVIDIA stays in front of ATI's latest.

Sony dropping SonicStage and adding drag-and-drop.
Finally! I like the Sony Walkman styles, but SonicStage is the pits.

An arcade cabinet for your desk.
No longer a giant piece of furniture you need to convince the SO to let you have room for. Just steal some table space and you're set.

LG planning a clamshell dual touchscreen.
Because touching one's screen is the way of the future.

Eyetoy update now just Eye.
Well aren't we all grown up now! Actually, this is looking pretty cool, in a brickish kind of way.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles