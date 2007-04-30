Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of the weekend

breakfastwrap.jpg

Not one of the biggest news weekends, but here are a few highlights to brighten your Monday morning:

Plasma shields are on the way.
And we're not talking about protecting your flat screen from a Wii-mote.

iPhone photos may have ended up on Flickr - gone now.
Yes, you can edit EXIF data, but there was more to the leak than just that...

Internet radio stations told they must pay royalty fees, no matter what music they play.
Yet more evidence the US copyright system is completely out of touch with reality. And ours has to be in line with theirs, thanks to 'free trade'!

New York Times outs a Google Phone?
Throw away comments in big newspapers can get people into trouble.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles