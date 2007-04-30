Breakfast Wrap: Best of the weekend

Not one of the biggest news weekends, but here are a few highlights to brighten your Monday morning:

Plasma shields are on the way.

And we're not talking about protecting your flat screen from a Wii-mote.

iPhone photos may have ended up on Flickr - gone now.

Yes, you can edit EXIF data, but there was more to the leak than just that...

Internet radio stations told they must pay royalty fees, no matter what music they play.

Yet more evidence the US copyright system is completely out of touch with reality. And ours has to be in line with theirs, thanks to 'free trade'!

New York Times outs a Google Phone?

Throw away comments in big newspapers can get people into trouble.