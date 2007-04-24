Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Monday feed

Some tasty treats from what you may have missed overnight.

Philips displays get 5 o'clock shadow
Now this is what I call advanced hair! Yeah! Yeah!

Exoskeletons soon available for rent.
First the exoskeleton, next the Gundam... then geek shall inherit the earth.

Home theatre of dreams, Skywalker style.
Lucas may have destroyed our beloved Star Wars, but he knows how to build a home theatre, and this guy's mini-Stag is worth a few dreams of its own.

Samsung's flash drive hybrid laptop.
Tasty hybrid lappy... we'll try and get Samsung local to give us a hint on local launch.

Replace your MacBook Pro Hard Drive.
Self-servicing your lappy drive may void your warranty. Oh, it's up? Then do it!

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles