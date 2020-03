The folks at Boeing and iRobot are joining forces to build a lighter, faster and smarter version of iRobot's Packbot. The new SUVG Early will be used for bomb disposal and disaster relief operations.

Despite its midget Johnny 5 looks, the bot will have a video camera and infrared sensors, which along with its toughened shell, will allow its operator to guide it through rugged terrain. It's expected to be ready for use next year.

Press Release [via Gearfuse]