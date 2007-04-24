Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

BMW Outfits Boeing 787 Cabin For Fictitious Tycoon

The already luxurious Boeing 787sâ€”which have beds, couches, and are designed for the super rich who fly everywhereâ€”may get an even fancier upgrade. Boeing made a call to BMW's DesignworksUSA group to model them up a fancy interior for an imaginary super-rich Russian client in his mid-30s. The result? An interior that's more upscale luxury condo than the prison cell seats we're all used to flying.

In it, you've got a bar, many couches, beds, meeting rooms, stairs, some more couches, and even a place to house your BMW for when you get off. This is the way Bond would fly. If he could blow $15 million of his government's money on a poker game, he can afford a fancy plane. â€“ Jason Chen

BMW presents Bond-style 787 cabin concept for Russian tycoon [Flightglobal]

