Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Best Netguard Keyfob Turns Off the Internet, Saves the Children

netguard.jpgIf you're a parent, you probably know how much of a pain it is to keep your kids off the Internet and doing whatever it is they're supposed to be doing (that car isn't washing itself, champ). This keyfob from Best Netguard solves all your parenting problems (yes, ALL OF THEM) by letting you turn off the a PC's internet access remotely. That way, you can be sure that your kids aren't IMing or surfing when they're supposed to be doing homework.

Asking them nicely to not use the Internet never works, because they're lying little bastards who will take advantage of you as soon as your back is turned. They learned that from you, after all. – Jason Chen

Product Page [Best Netguard via Coolest Gadgets via Uber Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles