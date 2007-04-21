Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

BenQ Siemens SF71 Joins in the Shiny Clamshell Fun

benq-siemens-sf71-phone-closed.jpg

BenQ Siemens jumps onto the shiny clamshell bandwagon with its SF71, not wanting to get left behind by its rivals at LG with its latest Shine phone, that LG VX 8700 clamshell launched on Verizon last week. But this tri-band GSM (900/1800/1900 MHz) + UMTS cellphone doesn't have that elegant brushed aluminum look of the LG clamshell. No, its design incorporates the shiny chrome of a '57 Chevy with a face that looks like the front of that Honda Aibo robot's helmet.

The SF 71 has mildly respectable specs that could've been reflected from the burnished aluminum of its LG counterpart, where it's just about the same height, has Bluetooth and microSD card support, a 320x240 screen and a 2-megapixel camera. It does take a baby step further with an additional VGA camera, but it's got a bit of baby fat, too, at 19mm to the LG's svelte 13mm thickness. Follow us inside for a peek at the SF71 opened up for all to see.

benq-siemens-sf71-phone-open.jpg

Nobody's talking about when the BenQ Siemens SF71 will be available yet, or at what price. â€“Charlie White

BenQ Siemens SF71 [Unwired View]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles