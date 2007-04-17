Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Belkin Extends USB via 802.11n Wi-Fi

If you ever wanted to get five USB devices onto your 802.11n network, the Belkin Network USB Hub is the way to do it. It's not quite the same as the Belkin CableFree wireless USB hub that uses ultra-wideband, since this uses 802.11n and hooks into your WLAN network so any PC within range can access the devices.

Being able to hook up USB printers, hard drives and doohickeys and access them from all the PCs sounds pretty great, so we'll gladly cough up the $130 Belkin's asking for it when it goes on sale in June. Oh, and we'd also be remiss if we didn't mention that it looks like the exact opposite of the Apple TV. So there it is. – Jason Chen

Belkin 802.11n hub to link up USB add-ons remotely [Reg Hardware via Slashgear]

