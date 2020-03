Do you have any C batteries lying around? Does anybody? Now you can turn any regular AA battery—which you're bound to have loads of—into a C battery with this Battery Adaptor II.

Each adaptor costs only $5.50, which means for $11, you can have a lifetime's worth of C batteries without actually buying C batteries. But seriously, what uses C? Maybe midget-sized dildos? Now if we only had a way to turn some other AAs into Cs.

Product Page [Brando via Uber Review]