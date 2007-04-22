Banpresto Moon Projector: Bring Out the Wolf

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

moon_projector.jpg

Don't you hate it when the Big Dance is coming up, but the phase of the moon isn't right for you to surf on ice cream trucks and steal the show? Fret not, since Banpresto has a solution with their new Moon Projector.

Emanating a moon that's 2 feet in diameter from a distance of 6 feet, the Moon Projector cycles through all lunar phases in an hour. It's the perfect addition to your HomeStar projector, and only runs a reasonable $31...if you can actually find one anywhere. â€“ Mark Wilson

projector lets you moon yourself [via gizmowatch]

