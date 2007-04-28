Are You Hot? Infrared Thermometers Give You a New Pickup Line

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Although it's not specifically used for wine, like the Nuvo Vino, there's nothing technically stopping you from taking temperatures of your drinks with these infrared thermometers.

They come in three sizesâ€”keychain, pocket, and radar detectorâ€”and all are able to measure anywhere between -76 degrees F to 938 degrees F. Word of advice: If you're pointing this at something and it's reading 938 degrees F, back away. â€“ Jason Chen

Largest Size [X-Treme Geek]

Pocket Size [X-treme Geek]

Keychain Size [X-treme Geek]

