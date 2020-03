Apple also let its pal AJA intro a new piece of hardware for editors, trotting out its AJA I/O HD, a device that works with Apple's ProRes, with the codec embedded in the AJA IO HD hardware. It's 10-bit 4:2:2 video that lets you edit HD and up-down convert HD on a Macbook. Looks cool with its blinkinlights! $3495

Apple's also announced its new compression format, ProRes422, will enable 4K video with the RED camcorder, shooting in 4K.