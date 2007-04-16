The hardware part of the sermon is over, we believe. Right now, they're going over Motion 3 video effects and faster hardware compression on the 8-Core Mac Pros. A 10-minute HD clip takes only 6 minutes to compress compared to 18 minutes in the previous version of the compressor. That's about it. Nothing to get hypnotized by. More in a bit...oh wait, actually, we're done....weird. No "One more thing."
Apple @ NAB: Lots of Pro Software Stuff and Execs...and Done
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead
I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.