Antelope Audio Isochrone 10M, A Real Atomic Clock With Amazing Accuracy

Do we ever likes us some clocks around here, and this is the mother of all of 'em: the Antelope Audio Isochrome M10, an actual atomic clock that has that cancer-causing radiation shit right there on board. Don't let that worry you, though, its rubidium atomic technology is all shielded so it won't hurt you, and hey, it's 100,000 times more stable than that quartz watch you may be wearing right now.

But will it tell you what time it is? Ahh, it's capable of much, much more.

This sophisticated atomic clock isn't really going to give you the time of day. Used like a drumbeat on those old Viking ships, it's capable of such unbelievably near-perfect accuracy that it's able to effectively synchronize delicate audio and video processing operations. All those digital oarsmenâ€”the components in the digital audio recording chainâ€”must be rowing to the exact same drummer, or else precious digital samples will be lost. We used to call it "clockism" at the TV station. In fact, good jitter-free "clocking" makes digi-audio sound warm and alive and keeps video components synched together nicely without pesky artifacts.

So if you're serious about perfect audio accuracy, or if you're a well-heeled clock fetishist, $2200 might just be considered affordable. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Antelope Audio, via Harmony Central]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

