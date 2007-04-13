Animated Space Invaders Doormat Keeps Your Visitors' Feet Clean - If They Have Feet

Fresh from French designers La Tete Au Cube comes this hi-tech doormat, which does many things to a person's crib.

For starters, it says "Beware Of The Nerd" in a fairly charming way. It will show you to your door no matter how many Flaming Sambucas/microdots/spliffs you've had the (mis)fortune to consume on your travels. Door(mat) tax is $110 and you'll need a couple of AA batteries to make the little green men strut their spacey stuff outside your door.

Product Page [Charles & Marie via UberReview]