Analyst Says Wii Won't Meet Demands Until 2009

In today's installment of an analyst pulling something out of his arse, Billy Pidgeon claims Wii supply won't meet Wii demand until 2009. This, despite Nintendo's announcement that they are ramping up Wii production, reminds us that being an analyst and making crazy claims about stuff is a pretty sweet gig.

In less crazy claims, Billy says 2007 will still be the year of the PS2, seeing as God of War 2 reached almost a million units already thanks to Sony's gigantic install base.

