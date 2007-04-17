An iPod That'll Melt in Your Pocket and Give You Acne

Someone's figured out a way to combine gadget obsession with chocoholism, and it doesn't bode well for people with self-control issues. A company called "Corporate Gift Showcase" will sell you many pounds of chocolate molded into the shape of iPods, BlackBerries, laptops and HDTVs. They're ostensibly meant to be as gifts from companies purchased in bulk, but there's nothing stopping you from ordering 1,000 chocolate remote controls. That's right, nothing stopping you. So what are you waiting for?!

