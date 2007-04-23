Amosu 24ct Golden iPod: Finally.

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iPod skins and laser etching are so bourgeois. If you are down with the Gizmodo, you know the only way we roll is in gold. That's why we are happy to present Amosu's new line of 24 carat gold (plated) iPods. Covered in hardened mirror gold, users can stare triumphantly at their beautiful, golden visage while rocking out to the new [fill in harp pop star of choice] .

So how much will a golden iPod set you back?

30GB = $600
80GB = $800
Their Nanos don't seem to be listed.

I know what you are thinkingâ€”"that's way less than my golden sunglasses/yacht/pet cost me". The only downfall is that the face is not covered in the glorious godmetal, so onlookers from certain angles will think that you are just some middle class hobo. Just flash them your best gold-toothed smile and they'll know who's boss. â€“ Mark Wilson

Product Page [via crave]

