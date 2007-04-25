Amiga Announcing Two PCs Next Week

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

If you've still got any amount of fondness for the Amiga brand in you, you'll be happy to hear that the old-timey PC maker is planning on releasing two brand- spanking-new PCs next week. Amiga's still using the PowerPC architecture, which makes it unlikely that you're going to be running Windows Vista on it natively.

However, for those who have been eagerly awaiting Amiga's OS4, which has been in development nearly as long as Duke Nukem Forever, next week will be a good week for you. â€“ Jason Chen

Press Release [Amiga via TGDaily]

