Aluratek's new photo frame may not transfer images wirelessly nor does it sport a honkin' big screen, but what it does have (that most of its competition doesn't) is the ability to play all kinds of media, like MP3s, MPEGs and AVI files (in addition to displaying your photos of course).

The 10.5-inch frame comes with a built-in memory card reader, 256MB of onboard memory, and a USB 2.0 port. The display even has a sharp 1,024x768 resolution. The do-it-all frame is out today for $199.

Product Page