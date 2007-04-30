New King of Plasmas: Panasonic's 50-inch 1080p TH-50PZ700U

Panasonic's new 1080p set is the best plasma ever.

That's what Gizmodo friend Gary Merson of HD Guru says. The colors were the most accurate, the 1080p signals were processed at full bandwidth with no loss of data, the black levels so deep as to be untestable, and the contrast ratio amazing.

In conclusion, the Panasonic TH-50PZ750 is simply the best high definition display I have ever reviewed.

Doesn't hurt that the Panny's SD card slot can play back H.264 at high def. For Gary, this is the set to beat, and I'm not one to argue with a guy who's been testing TVs longer than I've been out of junior high school.

The price? A MSRP of $3999, which is maybe why the just trounced Pioneer PRO-FHD1's MSRP was dropped from $8000 to $5000 (without speakers BTW.) (Pioneer's new sets, based on all new tech will debut this Summer, so look for a good fight then.)

Exclusive- First Review of the Amazing Panasonic TH-50PZ750U Plasma [HD Guru, thanks Gary]

[Photo is of the 700 series Panasonic, but they should look similar.]