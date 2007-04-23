Adwatch: New Windows Vista Ad Has It All Wrong

Is it just me or do Microsoft ads lack a certain pop? Where's the snark? Apple's campaign boasting the grating Justin Long glibly goading John Hodgman into manic depression over his boring 9-to-5 life as a PC might be wearing thin, but generally speaking they put out ads that seek to entertain or, at the very least, provoke a reaction other than a yawn.

Windows ad guys: Take jabs at Apple's market share. Subtly gloat that it doesn't matter what you think, you'll probably be using Windows. I don't care. Surely you can come up with better than "Wow."

[via TechEBlog]