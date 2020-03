They're using the same music from the US spots, but there's a different attitude with these Brits. Still, same idea—the PC guy is a bit overweight, has a big nose and is just not nearly the hepcat the Mac dude is. Anyway, they just sound so, uh, polite compared with us crude Americans.

They also make a good point: Office plays well on Macs. In fact, Microsoft makes tons of money selling Mac software, and last year agreed to continue developing Office for Mac OS X for five more years.