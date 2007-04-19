Adjustable Breast Implants for the Indecisive

Too big or too small breast implants getting you down? Cheer up, Sally or Jimmy (soon to be Jane). The adjustable breast augmentation will ensure that you and your loved ones are completely satisfied with your new chest addition. These breast implants have a port where a control pump can be plugged. Pump up the breasts to your desired size or just have some fun on Halloween with mismatched breasts. The implants can be adjusted up to a few weeks after the operation, so don't wait until the last minute to make your breast-size decision.

Adjustable Breast Augmentation CIrcumvents "Implantee Remorse" [Medgadget]