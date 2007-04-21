A-DATA Pirates of the Caribbean Flash Memory

A-DATA may be a little late to the party, but they have designed and released a variety of flash memory modules with a PotC theme. Available is a regular flash drive bearing Depp's character. Also available are SD Duo cards. These are like regular SD memory cards but have a USB module so they can be directly plugged in to a computer. Normally I would rip on A-DATA for showing up to the PotC bandwagon party very late, but I can't hate against anything featuring Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. SD Duo pictures after the fold.





A DATA Pirates of the Caribbean Limited Edition Flash Drive and Memory Card [Fareastgizmos]