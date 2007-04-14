A Real Beaver Case Mod

We've seen plenty of case mods, including some built to look like humans, but this is a one of a kind. This tale revolves around a case modder, a hunter and a taxidermist (sounds like one hell of a sitcom). This once-living stuffed beaver now houses a complete computer that includes a Core 2 Duo processor, 160GB hard drive, 1GB of memory and a mini-ITX motherboard. There definitely needs to be more real animal case mods. So loyal Gizmodo readers, ready your guns, knives and clubs and get modding. (This post has been deemed vegetarian and PETA approved.)
Compubeaver: Nastiest Case Mod Ever [Gadget Lab]