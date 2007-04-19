A Geek's Guide to Marathon Training

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

IMG_6561.jpgMarathon season is in sessionâ€”the Boston Marathon recently finished up with many more to come, and for those aspiring marathoners there are a lot of gadgets out there that won't make your run less painful, but definitely make it more interesting. John Biggs of CrunchGear fame is running the 26 mile San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon (which is ironic because Biggs is the opposite of rock 'n' roll) this summer and finally unveiled to the masses what gadgets and toys he is using to train for this event. The usual includes an iPod with the Nike+ kit, but the unusual is a unique Casio watch and a GPS tracking unit. Hit the link to see all of his goods and be sure to cheer him on this June if you are in the San Diego area. â€“Travis Hudson

Marathon Training for Nerds [CrunchGear]

P.S. Biggs, your iPod looks disgusting. You should be ashamed of yourself.

