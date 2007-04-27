Steve Jobs: Subscription Model Still Sucks

Despite Big Four agitation for an iTunes subscription service, Steve-o told Reuters on Wednesday that not only has that model "failed so far," iTunes customers "don't seem to be interested in it."

He reasons that they'd prefer to own, rather than rent, music. So why not just give us the choice? Just because someone signs up for a subscription doesn't mean they can't purchase tracks anymore. If subscription rates really are low, then just stop offering the serviceâ€”there doesn't seem to be a downside to the proposition.

On a more positive note, in the same interview he said that "by the end of this year, over half of the songs we offer on iTunes we believe will be in DRM-free versions." Now if they'd only drop the 30-percent markup.

