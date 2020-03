Those crazy cats over at Wired have devised a list with 15 of the lamest of lame tech mascots. The predictable choices are there, like Clippy from MS Office fame. But there were even some newer entries, like the scarier-than-Hell Jester from Adobe CS 3.

But they crossed the line when they subjected Clarus the Dogcow to the list. You do not mess with that half dog/ half cow because she's been through way too much in the last 24 years.

Lamest Technology Mascots Ever [Wired]